A Roaring Success: Celebrating 20 Years In Chattanooga

Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga (Family Promise) will be celebrating 20 years of service to the Chattanooga area on February 22, 2019 with a "Roaring 20th Anniversary Celebration" at The Read House. This event is expected to be one of the most memorable evenings of 2018 and will feature live jazz music, casino tables, heavy hor dourves, cocktails.

Over the past 20 years, eighty percent of families served by Family Promise have transitioned to permanent housing. This commitment to local homeless families and veterans is a milestone worth celebrating, and they hope to see you there!

Through the event, Family Promise hopes to raise funding for its "Next 20 Years" campaign to ensure FPGC will continue to be able to serve those Chattanoogans who need it most. They will celebrate all the hardworking families, children, and veterans who have found self-sufficiency and stability through the years, as well as honor the sacrifices, compassion and vision of the individuals who established Family Promise in 1998. Though the name changed from Interfaith Hospitality Network to Family Promise in 2012, the mission has stayed the same: to help homeless and low-income families and veterans achieve and sustain independence through community partnerships.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ARoaringSuccess.com. If you would like to purchase a sponsorship for your company/group or sponsor for this event , please contact Cary Bayless at cary.fpg@epbfi.com.