Roasted Chicken Three Ways

We will begin with the basics of a classic roasted chicken. You will then learn how to use your pulled roasted chicken to create three one-dish dinners - Spanish Chicken & Rice, Chicken Parmesan Soup, Chicken Chow Mein.

Cooking along with us is welcome but not required! We will send the grocery list and required pre-class prep directions out so that you are ready to go when the class begins. Have your storage containers handy because you will have dinners prepared for the next few days. These meals also freeze beautifully and we will walk you through the "how to".

About the teacher:

Amanda Nelson Varnell is a Family Coach, Cooking Instructor, Family Dinnertable Specialist, Speaker, Author, Small Business Owner, and mom of 4. Amanda has been teaching cooking classes focused on the family dinner table since 2006. Providing the answers to that neverending daily question, "What's for dinner?", her cooking classes offer practical advice, basic cooking skills, and weekly planning hacks that help you create a personalized menu planning system that works for you and your family. Amanda opened Dish T'Pass Cooking School & Catering Co. in 2012. Over the last 8 years, the business grew into a homegrown Chattanooga success story, an award-winning catering company focusing on high volume corporate catering and large special events. In 2016, corporate team buildings replaced individual cooking classes, and the business rebranded simply as Dish T'Pass. Amanda's response to the changes brought about by Covid-19 is to pivot the company to a [virtual] cooking school and return to her original passion which is the family dinner table.

For more information about cooking classes, private coaching, or booking Amanda as a speaker, visit our website www.dishtpass.com or find us on social media @dishtpass.