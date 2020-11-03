Robert G. McKamey Memorial Golf Classic

Grab your spot in the last golf tournament of the season at Council Fire Golf Club and support the animals of McKamey Animal Center (MAC) at this year's Robert G. McKamey Memorial Golf Classic.

Taking place on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, with a shotgun start at Noon, this year's event will incorporate social distancing practices with two-person golf carts, and a live-stream awards program.

Presented by Lexus of Chattanooga and Lexus Champions for Charity, players will automatically be entered to win the GRAND PRIZE- entry for two to the 2020 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship at Pebble Beach this December with accommodations at the Inn at Spanish Bay.

The tournament includes three courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Links at Spanish Bay, and Spyglass Hill Golf Course- an $8,000 value. You don't have to play to enter for the grand prize- raffle entries can be purchased for $100 each here and only 200 chances will be sold.

"We are so grateful to everyone participating in this year's event," said Karla McKamey, Board Vice Chair. "It means so much to us to keep my dad's passion for taking care of animals alive, even during these unusual times."

Four-Person teams, select shot are $1,400 and include $125.00 per player to spend at the virtual FootJoy Store, where items will drop/ship direct to your door, a chance at the grand prize, all food/beverages, and a chance at the Lexus Hole in One 2- year lease. The awards presentation and raffle drawing will occur on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. that evening.

This event helps MAC continue to rescue the defenseless, care for those no longer wanted by their owners, and to support the pets of victims of domestic violence, emergencies, and natural disasters.

For more information, visit their website or call Mindy Kolin, Development Director at 423.305.7141