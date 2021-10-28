× Expand Robert Jon & The Wreck Robert Jon & The Wreck

Doors 7:00PM

Show 8:00PM

Standing Show

Robert Jon & The Wreck are a double shot of southern rock with a blues chaser. Roots rock jams, whiskey drenched lyrics and fervent stage shows only scratch the surface of what makes RJ&TW one of the best live bands to emerge from Southern California in years. With a growing discography and billings alongside the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Sturgill Simpson, and Peter Frampton, the quintet is poised for their greatest work yet. Based in Orange County, CA with a vibe straight out of the south, Robert Jon & The Wreck are blazing a path into 2021 with a new album, "Shine A Light On Me Brother," and international and domestic tour.