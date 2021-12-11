Robin Baker
Robin Baker
The Robin Baker Blues Band featuring Noah Prince on bass and Mia Treadwell on drums will be at Doc Holidays, Ashland Terrace, Saturday December 11, 8-11.
to
Doc Holidays 745 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Robin Baker
Robin Baker
The Robin Baker Blues Band featuring Noah Prince on bass and Mia Treadwell on drums will be at Doc Holidays, Ashland Terrace, Saturday December 11, 8-11.
Kids & FamilyReindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade
-
Concerts & Live MusicRock Steady at FEED
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Health & Wellness OutdoorChattanooga Hungry Turkey
-
Concerts & Live MusicPaul Smith & The Sky High Band
Concerts & Live MusicThe Afternooners
-
MarketsInternational Market & More
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Sunday in Chattanooga
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Night Blues Jam with Rick Rushing
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Health & Wellness Sports(Naked) River Runners
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyGingerbread House Competition
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyThrowback Thursday
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.