Robin Grant & The Standard

Thank you to those who came out and enjoyed “Scenic City Sound” on July 22nd! We look forward to everyone coming out for “Robin Grant & The Standard” coming to The Commons on Thursday, August 26th at 7:00 p.m.

“ROBIN'S BAND - THE STANDARD

THE BAND MEMBERS

Marquis Dotson, Jr. - Keys/Hammond B3

Given Arnold - Bass

Mike Salter - Drums/Percussion

THE SOUND

Classy. Sassy. Vibey.

Boutique. Cinematic.

Jazz. Sophisti-Pop.

The sound is every bit as classic as it is ahead of its time. Like all great art, it evokes emotion and once you’ve experienced it, you cannot escape its magic.

If you've been missing those days, then you are in for a real treat! Robin Grant will woo you song by song with her sultry sounds, sophisticated lyrics and acclaimed powerhouse voice!”

Find out more about Robin Grant & The Standard at:

• https://www.robingrantjazz.com/

• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYvTxfV2rVw

• https://www.facebook.com/RobinGrantJazz

"Grab blankets or chairs and set up anywhere in or around The Commons to enjoy the concert with your family."

Please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org, visit our facebook page, or call 423-396-2101.