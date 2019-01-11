Robin Grant & The Standard
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Tuesday
This & ThatChess K-night
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Education & LearningLearning in a Winter Welding Class
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
Thursday
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Kids & Family This & ThatFree Family Night
Friday
Education & LearningExcel at Excel: Intermediate Excel Training
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Education & LearningSweater Bling Party!
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
Saturday
Education & LearningBeginner Macrame: Wall Hangings
Education & LearningWriting the Mind Alive: A Winter Weekend Writing Retreat
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsWomen's Introduction to Mountain Biking - Level 1
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Education & LearningWriting the Mind Alive: A Winter Weekend Writing Retreat
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
Monday
Education & LearningWriting for Stress Relief
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMike Mcdade