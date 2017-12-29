Infidel, Rent Veil

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Get ahead start on RoCkIn out 2017 ...with cold beer, good food and tasty tunez of

Infidel(Chattanooga TN) https://www.facebook.com/1nfid3l/?ref=br_rs

and

Rent Veil (Talbott, TN) https://www.facebook.com/rentveilofficial/

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
