We will have live music all day. Raffles and silent auction, T-Shirts, and a blind draw dart tournament. All proceeds will go to Brandy and her family.

Band schedule:

12:00 Nathan Farrow

1:00 Dakota Williams

2:00 Makala Bumgarner

3:30 Sonic Brew

4:30 Krystye Dalton

5:30 Sullivan Band

7:00 Cole Sitzler