For the 11th year, come see Rock City in all of its spring glory as we honor our original gardener, Frieda Utermoehlen Carter during the Southern Blooms Festival and Founder’s Day Celebration. Learn about the legacy and heritage of the gardens through tours, demos and festivities. Kids of all ages can enjoy educational flower craft activities and learn what it takes to make a garden grow! Delicious southern food is also available as well as other featured entertainment. www.seerockcity.com/southernblooms
Rock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Theater & Dance"Love and Information"
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicTNT
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDrakeford
-
-
Education & LearningMoney School After Hours: Avoid the Cycle of Debt
-
-
Education & LearningHomebrewing 101: Make Your Own Beer
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Hara Paper
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningTie the Knot: A Ropes Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Theater & Dance"Fireflies"
-
Charity & FundraisersDining with H*Art
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Origins and Varietals
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga at Southern Soul Yoga
-
-
Theater & Dance"Love and Information"
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick & Luke
-
Concerts & Live MusicResurrection Mary
-
Education & LearningBreaking the Cycle of Discrimination
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & Dance"Fences"
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatYoga/Sound with Maggie, Danimal, and Frenchy
-
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicEric Kirkendoll
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal