Rock Climbing Rescue Class

to Google Calendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join REI Outdoor School rock climbing instructors to learn assisted-rescue skills no climber should be without: getting yourself out of tricky situations and assisting others when professional help is unavailable. You'll learn how to escape a belay setup, ascend to aid an injured climber and lower both climber and rescuer. Please bring your personal harness as practicing with your own equipment can better prepare you for real situations. REI Outdoor School will provide climbing shoes, harnesses, and helmets to any participants that require them as well as all climbing hardware, ropes, and anchor building materials. Prerequisite: Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing or equivalent experience.

Belay escape techniques

Ascending to aid an injured climber

Assisting a climber from below

Info

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Climbing Rescue Class - 2019-05-04 13:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours