Come drown your Christmas blues with Jerry Grant and the Corruptors & get that Christmas eve hangover just right! We will be joined by our brothers Matthew Paul Revere and Up The Dose!!!
Jerry Grant and the Corruptors, Matthew Paul Revere, Up The Dose
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "The Art of Authentic Presence"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicHoliday Vocal Concert
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicAuthor Rhonda Nelson & Little River Band's Wayne Nelson
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Education & Learning Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Gotta Get Up To Get Down: Painting Sunrises and Sunsets"
-
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsConvergence Fine Ceramic Sculpture Exhibition
-
Art & Exhibitions Markets This & ThatConvergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition
-
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Creating a 2018 Vision Board"
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicGene Ingram, Midnight Promise, Jamal Traub
-
Theater & DanceLast Stop Till Christmas
-
Theater & DanceThe Muse of Fire Project: New Plays
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceBurlesque: Alice In Nightmareland
-
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatWreath and centerpiece workshop
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntroduction to Paper Cutting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceDriving Miss Daisy
-
Concerts & Live Music"Messiah" Community Sing-Along
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyMidSouth Symphonic Band Christmas Concert
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicNeedtobreathe – All The Feels Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-