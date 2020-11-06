Rock the Red Kettle

Don't miss the fun as we launch Angel Tree Adoptions, Ringing at the Red Kettle and the #RedKettleChallenge online via Facebook Live and WDEF's Channel 12's Let's Chatt.

We're capturing the joy of the season with:

Tunes from Call Me Spinster, Chattanooga's musical phenomena A special announcement from Kickoff Chair, Jeff Eversole, Market Manager of Walmart Presentation of the 2019 Top Bell Ringer Award by Area Commander, Major Mark Smith Kickoff of the #RedKettleChallenge by Jim Vaughn, Area President, BB&T SunTrust now Truist, and #RedKettleChallenge presenting sponsor. JV will formally accept the #challenge and then issue one.

So grab your silver bells and join the fun as we #RescueChristmas for neighbors in need!

