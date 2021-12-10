kpsmith
Rock for Tots
Rock For Tots
Bring an unwrapped toy and Rock your a#$ off
Door opens at 8:30 pm show starts at 9pm
12am Widow's Sons
11pm WickedWierd
10pm Tempus
9pm Dayz Of Deception
to
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
