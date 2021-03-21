Comedian Rocky Dale Davis

Rocky Dale Davis is a Stand-up comedian from Brookwood,AL. He was just recently featured on MTV's Greatest Party Stories becoming a fan favorite episode.

Rocky was truly able to showcase his storytelling ability on MTV discussing a lost connection with a girl that he posted on Twitter and got 17,000 retweets. Rocky was also hand picked by Kevin Hart and had the opportunity to film with Kevin's new stand up show "Hart Of The City" where Kevin Hart himself showcases young talent across the country set to air on Comedy Central.

He has opened for some of the biggest names in stand up including Bert Kreischer, Ralphie May, Tommy Davidson, Donnell Rawlings, Michael Blackson, Jon Reep, Tom Segura, and Bret Ernst. Most recently Rocky was a semifinalist in the prestigious Laughing Skull Comedy Festival.