Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

From the creators of THE KING & I and SOUTH PACIFIC, this lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love – the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more – plus some surprising new twists!

Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream… or a really great pair of shoes. 

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Theater & Dance
