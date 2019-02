Chattanooga music scene native, Roger Alan Wade is bringing his outlaw style to the Tavern. Alongside his cousin, Johnny Knoxville, he hosts “Big Ass Family Jubilee” on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country channel and has written songs for legends like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Hank Williams Jr. and countless others.

From comedic to serious, you won’t want to miss Roger Alan Wade.