Roll Monday with Matthew Enniss

Come join Chattanooga Westies!

This week will have a different style of lesson.

We're gonna talk about rolls!

Sushi rolls? Body rolls? Spring rolls? Head rolls? Egg rolls? Eye rolls? Come Monday to find out which rolls you can add to your dancing!

Doors roll open at 7pm with general dancing rolling after the lesson.

No partner or dance experience is necessary.

Lessons get tailor-rolled to YOU!

If you are having symptoms or if the risk is too great, please stay home. We will be happy to see you on the other side of this.

Bring your own bottle if you wish.

WE WILL BE CHARGING FOR THE LESSON AND DANCE $10, STUDENTS $5. CASH PLEASE