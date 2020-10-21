Roll to the Poll! Group Bike Ride for Early Voting

It's an election year and we invite you to get some exercise while exercising your right to vote! Join us for a non-partisan bicycle ride to the Hamilton County Election Commission to participate in early voting.

We will start at Outdoor Chattanooga at 8:30 a.m. and begin the roll to the poll over the Walnut Street Bridge to access the TN Riverwalk. Want to participate but don't have a bike? We can provide one! All riders will be required to wear a helmet during the ride.

If downtown isn't convenient for you, we will pause at the Riverpark access at Curtain Pole Road off Amnicola Hwy between 9:00-9:15 a.m. to gather more riders. From here, we will roll to the poll as a group so you can exercise your right to vote! After all group riders have voted, we will ride back on the Riverwalk.

Outdoor Chattanooga staff will be with you throughout the duration of the ride to assist with mechanical issues and watch bikes outside the Election Commission while voting.

Cost: Free

Must be a registered voter to participate.

All riders must wear a helmet during the ride.

Bike/helmets can be provided. Please register in advance if you need to borrow a bike or helmet. Registration not required to participate. Let's rock the vote together!

Early Voting Dates

Tennessee voters can vote before Election Day. The early voting period runs from Wednesday, October 14, 2020 to Thursday, October 29, 2020.

What to bring

You will need to show a photo ID to vote in Tennessee. Acceptable forms include (can be expired): Tennessee driver's license; US passport; photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security; photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government; US military photo ID; or Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo. College student IDs are not acceptable.

If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail, you will also need to show proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include a current photo ID (unexpired); or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. You will then have two (2) business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning to the election commission office, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter's photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.