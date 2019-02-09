Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic evening at Ruby Falls. This date night includes a special Lantern Tour, professional keepsake photo and gift. You'll hear tales of local legendary romances including the love story of Leo Lambert and his wife, Ruby, that led to the discovery of the magnificent Ruby Falls.
Romance at Ruby
Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
