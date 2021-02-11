Romantic Strings

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, join the one you love for a special evening of romantic works performed by the CSO String Quintet! This brand new program will feature more than a dozen songs from classic composers such as Shostakovich and Bach, as well as pop hits from Dolly Parton, Diane Warren, and more.

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

Event by Chattanooga Symphony & Opera