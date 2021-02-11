Romantic Strings

to

Brainerd Baptist Church 300 Brookfield Ave. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Romantic Strings

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, join the one you love for a special evening of romantic works performed by the CSO String Quintet! This brand new program will feature more than a dozen songs from classic composers such as Shostakovich and Bach, as well as pop hits from Dolly Parton, Diane Warren, and more.

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

Event by Chattanooga Symphony & Opera

Info

Brainerd Baptist Church 300 Brookfield Ave. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Romantic Strings - 2021-02-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Romantic Strings - 2021-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Romantic Strings - 2021-02-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Romantic Strings - 2021-02-11 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 11, 2021

Friday

February 12, 2021

Saturday

February 13, 2021

Sunday

February 14, 2021

Monday

February 15, 2021

Tuesday

February 16, 2021

Wednesday

February 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours