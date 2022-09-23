× Expand Ronnie McDowell/GEM Theatre Ronnie McDowell

Country music singer-songwriter Ronnie McDowell brings his riveting stage presence to Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Friday, September 23 at 7:30pm. McDowell entertains audiences with his own blend of romantic intimacy and country excitement, making the concert a must-see performance. Known for his numerous hit songs and collaborations, McDowell started his decades-long career following the death of Elvis Pressley with his 1977 heartfelt and self-penned tribute song “The King Is Gone.” To date, the single has sold more than 5 million copies. Tickets are $39-$69; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.