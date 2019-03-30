The Chattanooga organization RISE, formerly Jazzanooga, is hosting Rooted in Color: A Conference on Collecting African American Art on March 30th at The Edney Building.

The event will bring together collectors and art enthusiasts from Chattanooga and throughout the region for a half day of collector talks, workshops, and sharing on topics related to collecting and preserving African American Art and Culture. The day will culminate in a lunch, featuring keynote speaker, Tiffany LaTrice, visual artist, executive director, and founder of Tila Studios. LaTrice’s work promoting equitable representation of women artists of color has been featured in the New York Times, Forbes, The Huffington Post and during Art Basel Miami 2018.

The purpose of Rooted in Color is to grow the number of Chattanoogans who are passionate about collecting and preserving African American Visual Art and Culture; to connect people to artists and galleries; and to create a local culture of collectors. Other featured speakers are Birmingham collectors, Norm and Carnetta Davis, Nashville collector Lamar Wilson, Nandini Makrandi, Chief Curator of the Hunter Museum of American Art, and Reginald Moore, a Chattanooga collector with an extensive collection of African American works on paper and other ephemera.

Rooted in Color: A Conference on Collecting African American Art will be held from 9:00 am - 1:30 pm on March 30 at the Edney Innovation Center. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or at the door. Suggested donation is $10.00.