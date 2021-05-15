The Rose Rustlers: Saving Heirloom Roses

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Public Gardening Classes online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m., featuring “The Rose Rustlers: Saving Heirloom Roses” presented by Master Gardener Ann Brown. The Zoom link to access this public class is available on the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/public-classes/.

Master Gardener Ann Brown comments, “This presentation will explore the history of the rose and why it is the most loved of all flowers. Then we will look at the largest plant-hunting exploit of the 20th century by the ‘The Rose Rustlers’ and their quest to save antique roses and return them to the trade.” Ann Brown is a retired librarian and has been a Master Gardener for 10 years. She is an organic gardener who advocates for pollinators by encouraging organizations and individuals to landscape with native plants. Ann loves roses and has several of the old roses discovered by the “Rose Rustlers” in her garden.