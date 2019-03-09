Roy Zimmerman

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Roy Zimmerman is an American satirical singer-songwriter and guitarist now based in Northern California. He has a humorous show which is focused on social issues and politics. “The best musical satirist working today.” - Bay Area Reporter

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
