Roy Zimmerman: RiZe Up

RiZe Up is ninety minutes of Roy Zimmerman’s original songs, a funny and forceful affirmation of Peace and Social Justice. It’s laughter and encouragement for progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.

“My Conservative Girlfriend” is Roy’s latest video, a duet with Deven Green (Mrs. Betty Bowers).

His songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records and shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton and George Carlin.