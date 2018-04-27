Royals

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Team Blush Chattanooga and Goldfinger Production$ presents

'Royals' A Red Carpet Event

Dress to Impress

Specialty cocktails 🍸

Catering by: Chatter Box BBQ

Djkstylz ThaTruth spinning the tunes

Live band : Everett Martin Music-CBM Entertainment

Info
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
4237551084
