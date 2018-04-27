Team Blush Chattanooga and Goldfinger Production$ presents
'Royals' A Red Carpet Event
Dress to Impress
Specialty cocktails 🍸
Catering by: Chatter Box BBQ
Djkstylz ThaTruth spinning the tunes
Live band : Everett Martin Music-CBM Entertainment
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
