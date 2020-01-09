Randy Steele

Hello All! I'm doing a live recording residency of a new album to release in Spring/Summer2020. I rented out The Woodshop every Thursday in January to record and film it and I wanted you guys to be the audience. We'll open the doors at 6:30 and record 2 45 minute sets. It's a BYOB kind of place in St Elmo that has a great set up for intimate live shows. Feel free to bring whomever and the show is free. Seating is limited at The Woodshop so please rsvp which Thursday you’d like to come and how many folks you’re bringing with you at randysteelemusic@gmail.com

January 2nd (Sold Out)

January 9th

January 16th

January 23rd

January 30th