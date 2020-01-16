Randy Steele

to Google Calendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00 iCalendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00

The Woodshop Rehearsal Space 5500 5500 St Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Hello All! I'm doing a live recording residency of a new album to release in Spring/Summer2020. I rented out The Woodshop every Thursday in January to record and film it and I wanted you guys to be the audience. We'll open the doors at 6:30 and record 2 45 minute sets. It's a BYOB kind of place in St Elmo that has a great set up for intimate live shows. Feel free to bring whomever and the show is free. Seating is limited at The Woodshop so please rsvp which Thursday you’d like to come and how many folks you’re bringing with you at randysteelemusic@gmail.com

January 2nd (Sold Out)

January 9th

January 16th

January 23rd

January 30th

Info

The Woodshop Rehearsal Space 5500 5500 St Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00 iCalendar - Randy Steele - 2020-01-16 18:30:00
DI 17.01

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Tuesday

January 7, 2020

Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours