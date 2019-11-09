If you love 80's music, then this is the show for you! The Neon Queen will open with lights, action and ABBA! Combining 80s synth beats, modern pop mashups and soaring female fronted vocals, their high-energy performance brings new life to incredible songs of ABBA. Next up is Rubix Groove, a totally rad party band led by your favorite 80s pop culture icons. PeeWee Herman, The Karate Kid, and Star Bright all take lead on vocals. Sing along to your favorite 80s and 90s tunes and enjoy the biggest dance party imaginable.
Rubik's Groove with The Neon Queen: A Tribute to ABBA
Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
