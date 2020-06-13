Rubiks Groove

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Rubiks Groove 

If you love 80's and 90's music, this is the band for you. They are interactive, get the audience involved and can keep the party wang-chunging all night long! ...They create the biggest dance party imaginable. This character-based band has Pee Widdy Herman, "Karate Kid" Johnny, Star Bright, and Gwen Star-fani on lead vocals. The video screen behind them keeps that MTV vibe going through the over two-hour performance.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rubiks-groove-tickets-103221223458

Info

Concerts & Live Music
