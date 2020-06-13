Rubiks Groove

If you love 80's and 90's music, this is the band for you. They are interactive, get the audience involved and can keep the party wang-chunging all night long! ...They create the biggest dance party imaginable. This character-based band has Pee Widdy Herman, "Karate Kid" Johnny, Star Bright, and Gwen Star-fani on lead vocals. The video screen behind them keeps that MTV vibe going through the over two-hour performance.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rubiks-groove-tickets-103221223458