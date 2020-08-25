Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour

to

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour

A first-of-its-kind experience, Gentle Walking Tours offer a slower-paced journey through the cavern with early-access to the waterfall and in-depth historical and geological content with a senior-level guide. This new specialty tour, ideal for anyone preferring a very gentle pace and a love of history, is available select dates.

Gentle Walking Tours include extra time at the waterfall, viewing of the brand-new cinematic presentation of The Story of Ruby Falls, waterfall lightshow, and is limited to a small number of participants. Advanced reservations required to secure a spot on this tour.

This experience is recommended for adults and children older than 12 years old.

Info

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour - 2020-08-25 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour - 2020-08-25 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour - 2020-08-25 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour - 2020-08-25 07:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 24, 2020

Tuesday

August 25, 2020

Wednesday

August 26, 2020

Thursday

August 27, 2020

Friday

August 28, 2020

Saturday

August 29, 2020

Sunday

August 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight