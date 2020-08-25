Ruby Falls Gentle Walking Tour

A first-of-its-kind experience, Gentle Walking Tours offer a slower-paced journey through the cavern with early-access to the waterfall and in-depth historical and geological content with a senior-level guide. This new specialty tour, ideal for anyone preferring a very gentle pace and a love of history, is available select dates.

Gentle Walking Tours include extra time at the waterfall, viewing of the brand-new cinematic presentation of The Story of Ruby Falls, waterfall lightshow, and is limited to a small number of participants. Advanced reservations required to secure a spot on this tour.

This experience is recommended for adults and children older than 12 years old.