Ruby Falls Lantern Tours

Experience Ruby Falls in a new light! Discover the wonder of the cavern like Leo Lambert in 1928. During this specialty tour, the cavern and its trail are illuminated only by hand-held lanterns.

Rock formations and shadows take on intriguing dimensions as elite guides share stories exclusive to this tour. You'll hear the mighty waterfall before you see it! A highlight of the tour is when the falls are lit using a system of pulleys and lanterns, creating a moment you'll always remember.

A unique way to explore the falls and cavern after hours with a fun, extended tour featuring a laid-back pace, and limited-sized group.

Friday Nights through November and by Advanced Request for Groups of 8 or more.