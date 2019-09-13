Join Chattanooga USA Dance on Friday, September 13, for a Rumba lesson & dance social! Jacob Grabowski will be teaching the lesson that will be followed by 2 hours of ballroom dancing. All skill levels welcome to attend and no partner required.

When:

Friday, September 13

7:30 pm – Rumba Lesson with Jacob Grabowski

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Social Ballroom Dance

Where:

Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist

4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost:

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

College Students: FREE with current ID

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

USA Dance Members: $5.00

Non-Members: $10.00