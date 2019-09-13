Join Chattanooga USA Dance on Friday, September 13, for a Rumba lesson & dance social! Jacob Grabowski will be teaching the lesson that will be followed by 2 hours of ballroom dancing. All skill levels welcome to attend and no partner required.
When:
Friday, September 13
7:30 pm – Rumba Lesson with Jacob Grabowski
8:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Social Ballroom Dance
Where:
Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist
4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Cost:
First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00
College Students: FREE with current ID
USA Dance Youth Members: FREE
USA Dance Members: $5.00
Non-Members: $10.00