Yiayia's Attic! Everything in your Grandma's Attic and more! Rummage Sale & Sunday School Bake Sale on Saturday, March 11th from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

This event is to help the poor and needy in our community along with providing a wide assortment of rare finds as well. Antiques, professor's old book collections, movie memorabilia, clothing, furniture and more.

This Rummage Sale will raise funds to repair our church and build our Sunday School program. Tours of the sanctuary and bookstore will also be available and Father Stavros Ballas will be present to answer any questions you my have about the Orthodox Christian faith.