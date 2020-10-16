Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute [Early Show]

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Don't miss Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Signall on October 16, 2020.

Two shows in one night! This is the early show. Looking for tickets for the late show? CLICK HERE: bit.ly/33cTlJr

This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

Names of each attendee is required upon purchase.

Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

* Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

* Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

* Temperature checks upon entry

* Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com