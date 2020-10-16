Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute [Early Show]

to

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Don't miss Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Signall on October 16, 2020.

Two shows in one night! This is the early show. Looking for tickets for the late show? CLICK HERE: bit.ly/33cTlJr

This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

Names of each attendee is required upon purchase.

Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

* Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

* Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

* Temperature checks upon entry

* Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute [Early Show] - 2020-10-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute [Early Show] - 2020-10-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute [Early Show] - 2020-10-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute [Early Show] - 2020-10-16 18:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 16, 2020

Thursday

September 17, 2020

Friday

September 18, 2020

Saturday

September 19, 2020

Sunday

September 20, 2020

Monday

September 21, 2020

Tuesday

September 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight