The Brothers Grimm fairy tale adapted for the stage by Carl Sutton, Jr., this performance is the inaugural performance of our TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) troop of actors. These actors will perform at various schools and locations throughout the academic year, and this performance kicks off their year together with this show. The performance is directed by Brenda Schwab, vocal directed by music student Morgan Giannotti, and stage managed by Maggie Williams. Free and open to the public. Info: (423) 697-2460
Rumpelstiltskin
to
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
EPB Community Spotlight
