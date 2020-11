Run Amok

A very boring race in a very ugly park with very mediocre people and basically just saltines and water.

If you believe that, you don't know us very well.

Just sign up for the most fun race weekend in the history of ever and you can thank us later. A portion of your registration fee gets donated to Harrison Bay State Park to be used on their trails because we puffy heart this park and its rangers way too much.

https://runsignup.com/runamok/

Hosted by Awesomesauce Events