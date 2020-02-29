Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth with Caleb and the Gents

The Bicycle Bar 45 E. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Northwest Georgia’s Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth will perform at Chattanooga's the Bicycle Bar on February 29th, along with local Chattanooga favorites Caleb and the Gents. Music at 9pm, doors at 8.

Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth is the new two-guitar and drums juke-joint style trio from Russell Cook of Little Country Giants. Featuring the vocals, guitar, and songwriting of Cook, the sparkling guitar work of Scotty Knight (Dirt Dobbers, Black Diamond Heavies) and ace drummer Jeremy Clark, Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth use sharp-edged songwriting to open up a vein of electrified Americana and country blues. In a live show, the Sweet Teeth push the music to see where it will go, using songs as the structure but staying open to improvisation and playing in the moment. This will be their first Chattanooga show following the release of their EP Live in the Library, recorded in the Chattanooga Public Library and broadcast on WUTC.

The Bicycle Bar 45 E. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
