Russian Drawing & Painting Academy

Instructed by: Daud and Timur Akhriev

Meets once a week for 5 weeks

Pre-registration required.

It only happens once a year when Daud Akhriev returns to Chattanooga from Spain, so you do not want to miss the opportunity to study with him and his son, Timur during this short visit in 2017.

In a six-week course, father and son artists and instructors, Daud and Timur Akhriev, will teach the Russian Academic method of figure drawing and painting, which will give a taste of the Russian methodology. Like at the Russian Academy, each day will begin with drawing in the morning and then painting in the afternoon. In the Russian Academy, students work on a painting or drawing of a figure for four to six weeks, six days a week. This amount of time encourages a profundity of imagery—-allowing for either a tremendous amount of detail and accuracy, or for meaningful editing to a seemingly “simple” image with very refined relationships. It also allows for texture to build on the canvas. Another aspect of the Academic painting in Russia is that the portraits and nudes are positioned not on a bare model stand, but within a theatrical tableau, planned for coloring and narrative purposes. This training encourages skill in placing a figure within a color scheme and an interior, and imparts skill at drapery-painting and perspective of interiors and furniture. Often there is even a sort of still life included. It is a complex undertaking which is very rewarding. The creative goals for the oil painting segment will be to set the color harmonies, values of tone, and nature of the brushwork to express the tableau well.

Weekly intervals will allow the oil painting to dry between classes, which will permit the build-up of surface texture. The technical goals will be to accurately and artistically represent the model’s likeness, character and anatomy. Students can elect a project of the full nude or a portrait.

Model fee included in the workshop fee.

Daily schedule:

9 am-11 am: Drawing

11 am-12 noon : lunch break (bring your own or enjoy options nearby in our southside neighborhood)

12 noon-3 pm: Painting