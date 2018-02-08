Ryan Gravel Lecture – Where We Want to Live

The public is invited to attend a free lecture by Ryan Gravel on February 8th. The lecture, by the name of Where We Want to Live, is hosted by the Chattanooga Design Studio (CDS). Ryan is an urban planner, designer and author working on infrastructure, concept development and policy as the founder of Sixpitch.

His master’s thesis launched the Atlanta Beltline, which through 15 years of progress is now changing both the physical form of his city and decisions people make about living there.

Ryan’s book, “Where We Want to Live” investigates the cultural side of infrastructure, describing how its intimate relationship with our way of life can illuminate a brighter path forward for cities.

The presentation will take place on the evening of Thursday, February 8th at Camp House. Light refreshments will be provided beginning at 5:30 pm, with Ryan Gravel beginning his speech at 6:00 pm. Seating is limited and tickets may be acquired at Eventbrite.com or Facebook.com.

This lecture is the second event in our Robert C. Taylor Speaker Series, a new program of the Chattanooga Design Studio. This program is a quarterly event in Chattanooga which will host recognized scholars and practitioners with an innovative approach to urban design, policy, or placemaking. The program is scheduled to continue at least through 2020.

Future dates and speakers for the 2018 Robert C. Taylor Speaker Series will be announced soon.