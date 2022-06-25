× Expand Mars Michael Ryan Oyer Presents: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

The Beatles - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

With a little help from his friends.

Played in its Entirety LIVE to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's. Featuring members of: Ryan Oyer Band, Cosmic Shift, Somersault String Ensemble, Premier Jazz Orchestra & More.

We're Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. We hope you will enjoy the show.

Singer/songwriter Ryan Oyer was raised on the sounds of the 60's British Invasion and 90's Britpop. This prolific writer has released 5 albums and 3 EP's in just over a decade. Just last year he released "Rise & Shine” & it's his most honest album to date.