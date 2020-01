Ryan Oyer is coming back for another rockin’ night at the Tavern.

The local songwriter has become well-known for his insightful love songs wrapped in Beatlesque melodies, his 2010 debut release “Come Together” showcases his sound beautifully. He is influenced by the artists such as The Beatles, Oasis, The Vines, Elliott Smith, Wilco, Ryan Adams, Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst, The White Stripes, Elbow, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher.