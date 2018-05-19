Ryan Oyer
Westin Dorato Bar 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
Sorry, no events.
Thursday
Education & LearningSew What - Introduction to E-Textiles
Art & Exhibitions Business & Career Fashion & Trunk ShowsMakeup in Minutes
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
This & ThatGo Red For Women Luncheon
Education & LearningSew What - Introduction to E-Textiles
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Kids & FamilyNational Pizza Party Day!
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
Concerts & Live MusicJfest
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSoap Making 101
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatBack to MAC Reunion Dog Walk
Sunday
Health & Wellness SportsIRONMAN 70.3
This & ThatSouthern Blooms Festival
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Kate Boyd
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White Piano
Concerts & Live MusicStratoblasters
Concerts & Live MusicBrooks Hubbard
Monday
Art & Exhibitions Business & Career Education & LearningIntermediate Wordpress
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
Education & Learning This & ThatTraffic Skills for Bike Commuting
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning OutdoorSpecial Announcement and Joint Celebration
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningIntroduction to Portrait Sculpture with Maria Willison
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots