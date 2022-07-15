Ryder Pierce & Et Cetera

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Taproom opens at 11am. Happy hour

M-F 4-6pm. Full kitchen. Ticketed shows on weekends. Free music and poetry during the week! Follow us on Instagram for the best updates @wanderlingerbrewing

Concerts & Live Music
