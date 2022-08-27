S.M.A.R.T. Emotions: How to Use Emotional Intelligence to Get the Life You Want - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The battery.org S.M.A.R.T. Emotions: How to Use Emotional Intelligence to Get the Life You Want

Have you ever felt like you didn't understand how to navigate your own feelings? What about those of others? Are you looking for a way to better connect with yourself and others in your life? What about getting better results in your life or company?

All of these things and more come down to emotional intelligence (EI). In this course, we will discuss the basics of EI, and how to use EI the S.M.A.R.T. way so that you can achieve the results you want for yourself and/or your team/company.

About the teacher:

Jay Brian is a proud millennial native of Mississippi where he grew up with his mother, father, and seven younger siblings. He attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 2011 and is currently pursuing a Masters in Addiction Studies from Capella University. Professionally, Jay is an Eric Thomas & Associates certified speaker, seasoned corporate trainer with almost a decade of experience. He is also certified in Virtual Training Facilitation and various other soft skills including two years of experience in instructional design. He has worked with various companies and organizations from across the nation and even internationally both in-person and virtually. Jay currently resides in Chattanooga, TN with his wife, Breona, his daughter, Havana, and his son Justin Jr. (JJ for short).