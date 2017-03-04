Sacred Waters Benefit

This is an event to raise money and show our support for the water protectors at Standing Rock. There will be speakers from the camp giving current information and music to lighten our spirits -- courtesy of Robert Black Eagle Costa and Drew Sterchi & The Blues Tribe. This is a way for the local people of Chattanooga who believe in this cause to get involved right here at home.

