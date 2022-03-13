SAFD Single Sword Skills Proficiency Class

× Expand Caleb Sexton Advertisement for Stage Combat Class

Want to SWASHBUCKLE like the pirates?

Want to DODGE AND PARRY like Aria Stark?

Want to INIGO MONTOYA your scene partners to defeat?

BattleKat Combat and Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga in conjunction with the Chattanooga Theatre Center will be offering an SAFD Single Sword Certification workshop!

● DATES: Classes are March 12-18th. Test day is March 19th

● TIME: 9:30am-3:30pm each day with an hour for lunch.

● WHERE: Chattanooga Theatre Center

(400 River St, Chattanooga, TN 37405)

● COST: $300 (payable in installments)

(Scholarship opportunities available)

SPACE IS LIMITED!

The Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD) is the premiere governing body for all stage combat training in the US, all certification courses are only taught by Certified Stage Combat Instructors. These classes focus on specific stage combat disciplines with compulsory techniques with emphasis on safety, theatrical commitment, and believability within dramatic context. More info about the SAFD may be found here: www.safd.org

Certified Teacher Dave Gonzales will teach this Single Sword Certification workshop.

Dave is a Certified Teacher of both Stage Combat and the Alexander Technique working in and around the city of Chicago. Among his credits as a fight director, he has worked with American Theatre Company, Lookingglass Theatre, the Side Project, the Plagiarists, Clockwise Theatre, and several others. He is the co-founder of The Left Turn at Albuquerque Stage Combat Workshop.

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING CAREFULLY

Under the rules of the SAFD, a student is required to have 30 hours of training before taking the Skills Proficiency Test. If you do NOT reach the 30 hour threshold, you will NOT be permitted to test, thus attendance throughout the week is mandatory

Registration: https://www.battlekatcombat.com/single-sword-workshop