Saint Louis Brass, Brass Quintet

One of America’s longest-standing brass quintets, the Saint Louis Brass quintet will be performing at Southern Adventist University on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Iles P.E. Center. The group was formed by members of the Saint Louis Symphony to play children’s concerts around the Saint Louis Area and now, 40 years and 2,500 engagements later, the Saint Louis Brass continues to bring joy with their music. Tickets are required (sold at the door); $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.