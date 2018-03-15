One of America’s longest-standing brass quintets, the Saint Louis Brass quintet will be performing at Southern Adventist University on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Iles P.E. Center. The group was formed by members of the Saint Louis Symphony to play children’s concerts around the Saint Louis Area and now, 40 years and 2,500 engagements later, the Saint Louis Brass continues to bring joy with their music. Tickets are required (sold at the door); $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.
Saint Louis Brass, Brass Quintet
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Friday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Food & DrinkAdulting: Staying Afloat
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor on Book Pages
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
This & ThatFebruary Red Tent
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSteven G. Yessick - The World of Yessickart
-
-
Education & Learning"Everything Begins with Soil" Free Gardening Class
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyThe Art of Bonsai
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Hatem
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrooks Hubbard
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceRomeo & Juliet
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bach Choir: Music for the Lenten Season
Monday
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Education & Learning This & ThatCounty Commissioner Greg Martin’s Story of Alexander Hamilton
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Music Theory
-
Education & Learning FilmMedia Club at The Backlot
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningInstant Pot 201
-
Education & LearningMosaic Tile Workshop with Daud Akhriev
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningFebruary Welding Classes
-
Education & LearningPrivet Collection and Burn
-
Theater & DanceHandstands + Acro
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicZach Bridges
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtwise: Jason Foumberg
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Education & LearningNavigate with Map and Compass
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & ActivismFreedom Forum Chattanooga
-