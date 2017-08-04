XCeed Events and G2G Salsa have come together to bring you the first Salsa on the Southside Dance Social at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo! Grab your friends, learn some basic steps, and dance the night away to your favorite Latin music played by the best Latin DJ in the Southeast, DJ Mike Arana.

A complimentary dance lesson will be taught at the beginning of the night by local dance instructor and founder of G2G Salsa, Jesse Ramos. Ramos has been hosting dance socials on the first Friday of every month at his studio on Lee Highway but has decided that it is time to bring the party downtown, with the intent of reaching more people and making it more centrally located.

All community members are invited to a night of dancing in one of Chattanooga’s classiest venues. This event is for people that are passionate about dancing or those that are feeling tropical and adventurous and want to learn some new dance moves. For our kickoff event, we have reached out to some friends from the Huntsville-based dance crew, Clave y Tumbao Bamacitas, which will be performing some of their world-class routines. Drinks will be available for purchase. As always, dress to impress!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2031844340371969/

Tickets available at www.RevelryRoom.co